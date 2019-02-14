Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Allan Fisher Notice
FISHER Allan Formerly of Corby,
passed away suddenly in
Northampton on
31st January 2019, aged 55 years.
Much loved son of Gussie and the late Allan, father of Emily, brother of Joan and brother in law of Tom.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 21st February at 11.00 a.m.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if preferred, for the
British Heart Foundation
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
