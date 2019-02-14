|
FISHER Allan Formerly of Corby,
passed away suddenly in
Northampton on
31st January 2019, aged 55 years.
Much loved son of Gussie and the late Allan, father of Emily, brother of Joan and brother in law of Tom.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 21st February at 11.00 a.m.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if preferred, for the
British Heart Foundation
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
