|
|
|
NEIGHBOUR Alexandra
(nee Howe) Passed away peacefully on
11th March 2019, aged 47 years.
Much loved wife, mum, nanny,
sister, aunt and friend
will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 5th April, 10.30am at the
United Reformed Church, Wellingborough followed by interment in Doddington Road Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to
Toby Hunt Funeral Service,
34 The Square, Earls Barton,
NN6 0NA Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More