Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexandra Neighbour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexandra Neighbour

Notice Condolences

Alexandra Neighbour Notice
NEIGHBOUR Alexandra
(nee Howe) Passed away peacefully on
11th March 2019, aged 47 years.
Much loved wife, mum, nanny,
sister, aunt and friend
will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 5th April, 10.30am at the
United Reformed Church, Wellingborough followed by interment in Doddington Road Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to
Toby Hunt Funeral Service,
34 The Square, Earls Barton,
NN6 0NA Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.