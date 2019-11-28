Home

Alexandra Burnett

Notice Condolences

Alexandra Burnett Notice
BURNETT Alexandra
(Zandra) Aged 88 years,
of Barton Seagrave,
passed away on 12th November 2019, peacefully at home with her
beloved Husband Robert by her side.
Loving Mother of the late Sheryl, Mother in law of Roger,
devoted Grandmother of
Rebecca and James and
Great Grandmother of Madison,
she will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
Alexandra's funeral service will be held at Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, on Wednesday December 4th at 11.00am.
All flowers and further enquiries please to JR Norris and Son,
59 Edinburgh Road,
Kettering, NN16 8NZ
Tel 01536 483 220
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019
