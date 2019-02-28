Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:15
Open Door Baptist Church
Harris Street
Alexander Hutchinson Notice
HUTCHINSON Alexander John
'Alex' Passed away suddenly at home
on 14th February 2019,
aged 45 years.
Beloved son of Robin and Joy.
Also a much loved brother
of Marian and Russell,
he will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
on Tuesday 12th March, 11:00am
at Peterborough Crematorium,
followed by a memorial service
at Open Door Baptist Church,
Harris Street at 12:15 pm.
All are welcome to attend
either or both services.
All enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
