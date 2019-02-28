|
HUTCHINSON Alexander John
'Alex' Passed away suddenly at home
on 14th February 2019,
aged 45 years.
Beloved son of Robin and Joy.
Also a much loved brother
of Marian and Russell,
he will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
on Tuesday 12th March, 11:00am
at Peterborough Crematorium,
followed by a memorial service
at Open Door Baptist Church,
Harris Street at 12:15 pm.
All are welcome to attend
either or both services.
All enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
