|
|
|
DARLING Alexander
(Sandy) Passed away peacefully on
16th August 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Mary (Mif)
and a dear brother and uncle.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd September at 2.30p.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for the
British Heart Foundation
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019