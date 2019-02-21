|
|
|
MILLAR Alex All of Alex's family would like to thank everyone who attended his funeral service remembering this wonderful
Husband, Dad and Papa.
The many lovely messages and cards the family received offering condolence and sympathy were very much appreciated and helped us all through this very difficult period.
The family also extends it's warmest gratitude and thanks to all of those who kindly provided donations for the Marie Curie Terminal Illness Support Charity, you raised a total of £270.00 that will be forwarded to the charities HQ on
Alex's behalf.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
