|
|
|
LORD Peacefully on 31st October 2019
at Kettering General Hospital,
Adrian aged 72 years
of Higham Ferrers.
Beloved husband of Sue.
Loving dad of Richard and Caroline, Andrew and Rachael.
Devoted Gramp of his 5 grandchildren. Dear brother of Liz.
The Funeral Service will take place at Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Thursday
21st November at 1.00pm.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for
Hope Methodist Redevelopment Fund may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019