|
|
|
Musiol Sadly passed away at home on
28th May 2019, Adolf (Addy)
aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of Shirley,
much loved dad of Anna, Steph, Katy, Rachel and the late Tracy, much loved grandad of Gabriella, Sebastian, George and Henry, much loved
father-in-law of John, Oscar,
Shaun and the late Patrick.
Forever in our hearts.
Addy's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium Kettering, on Friday 21st June at 12noon,
followed by interment.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for The Wildlife Trust,
a collection plate will be available
at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare
Desborough
01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
