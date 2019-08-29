Home

John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
13:15
The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor
Winnie Evans Notice
EVANS Winnie
(née Faulkner) Of Milton Malsor.
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 21st August 2019,
aged 98 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late John.
Loving Mum to John, Colin, David,
Rosemarie, Caroline and Glenis.
Much loved Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Will be very sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor
on Thursday 12th September at 1.15pm. Family flowers only, donations for
'Hospice at Home'
may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester,
Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 29, 2019
