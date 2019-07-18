|
|
|
PITTAM William Kenneth
(Bill) Passed away suddenly on
1st July 2019, aged 65.
Beloved husband to Mandy,
father of Diane and son of Jean.
He will be deeply missed by
family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
St Francis Church, Duston
on Tuesday 23rd July at 1pm.
Interment at Duston Cemetery.
Floral tributes may to be sent,
if desired, to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77 Military Road, Northampton.
01604 639444
Alternatively, we will be taking donations for British Heart Foundation
via www.bhf.org.uk/donations.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019