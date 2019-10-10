Home

William Murton

William Murton Notice
Murton William Loving Husband to Mary
and Father to Hayley and Peter.
Will be sadly missed by all. R.I.P.
Bill's Funeral Service will be held on Friday 18th October, 11.45am at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to
the British Heart Foundation, may be sent to The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 10, 2019
