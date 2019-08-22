Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:30
St Luke's Church
Duston
William Eales Notice
Eales William Thomas Aged 92,
died suddenly on
Saturday 17th August 2019.
Much loved husband of Roma,
beloved father of Jean and Pauline,
greatly loved grandfather
of seven grandchildren
and great grandfather of three.
We will all miss him so much and remember his stories with a smile.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 30th August at St Luke's Church, Duston at 11:30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations for The Stroke Association (N'pton branch) may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019
