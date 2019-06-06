Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Voldis Dauksta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Voldis Dauksta

Notice Condolences

Voldis Dauksta Notice
DAUKSTA Voldis
(known as Charles)
and Susan
(nee Smart) Passed away peacefully in May
Dearly loved Mother and Father.
They will be greatly missed
by all who knew and loved them.
Funeral service Monday 10th June 2019
at St. Gregory's R.C. Church at
10-30am, Interment at
Dallington Cemetery.
Family flowers only but
donations if desired
for Cancer Research UK or
Cynthia Spencer House
may be sent to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.