DAUKSTA Voldis
(known as Charles)
and Susan
(nee Smart) Passed away peacefully in May
Dearly loved Mother and Father.
They will be greatly missed
by all who knew and loved them.
Funeral service Monday 10th June 2019
at St. Gregory's R.C. Church at
10-30am, Interment at
Dallington Cemetery.
Family flowers only but
donations if desired
for Cancer Research UK or
Cynthia Spencer House
may be sent to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2019
