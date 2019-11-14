Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Notice Condolences

Vivienne Dickerson Notice
DICKERSON Vivienne Passed away suddenly, but peacefully at Kettering General Hospital on
25th October 2019.
Reunited with Roy.
Beloved Mum of Mel and Jane.
Much loved Mother in law of Pete and Steve. Devoted Grandma of Lindsay, Tara, James and Matthew.
She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 28th November 2019 at
The Counties Crematorium at 1:15 PM. Flowers welcome or please feel free to to donate to a .
All enquiries to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 14, 2019
