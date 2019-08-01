|
Caillebotte Violette Marie Sadly passed
away at Northampton General Hospital on
16th July 2019 aged 94 years.
The Funeral Mass Service will be held at St Gregory The Great
Roman Catholic Church, Park Avenue North on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at 11.30am, followed by Interment at Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
No flowers by request. Donations for Sightsavers may be sent if desired C/o Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors 71 St Giles Street Northampton NN1 1JF Tel 01604 634368. No Black Clothes, please wear a splash of colour.
Violette will be received into St Gregory The Great Roman Catholic Church on, Monday 12th August 2019 at 4.00pm.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 1, 2019