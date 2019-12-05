|
|
|
WILLS Violet Passed away
peacefully in Norfolk,
on November 26th, aged 91.
Beloved mum of Sue and Colin, grandma of Rachel, Matthew, Mark and Hayley, great grandma to
Kieran, Andon and Daylin.
Gone but not forgotten,
Although we are apart.
Your spirit lies within me,
Forever in my heart.
Funeral to be held at Kingsthorpe Cemetery Chapel at 1.30pm
on 19th December.
Family flowers only, donations to Dementia UK c/o Kevin Matthews Funeral Service.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019