TURLAND Violet May Passed away peacefully on 21st May 2019, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved mum of
Graham, Caroline and Mark
and of the late son, Alan;
grandmother and great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all the family.
Funeral service Monday 17th June at
All Saints Church, Flore
11-30am followed by interment.
Floral tributes may be sent
if desired to the funeral home
of Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2019
