|
|
|
RICHMOND Violet Aged 102 years,
passed peacefully
in her sleep at
Bethany Homestead.
Devoted Mother of Wendie,
loved by Brian and her Grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of
her life at Bethany Homstead
on Wednesday 7th August 2019
at 2.45pm.
At the family's request
please wear bright clothing.
Donations if desired
for Bethany Homestead
may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 1, 2019