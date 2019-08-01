Home

POWERED BY

Services
John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
14:45
Bethany Homstead
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Richmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Richmond

Notice Condolences

Violet Richmond Notice
RICHMOND Violet Aged 102 years,
passed peacefully
in her sleep at
Bethany Homestead.
Devoted Mother of Wendie,
loved by Brian and her Grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of
her life at Bethany Homstead
on Wednesday 7th August 2019
at 2.45pm.
At the family's request
please wear bright clothing.
Donations if desired
for Bethany Homestead
may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.