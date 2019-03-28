Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
13:00
Kingsthorpe Cemetery Chapel
Victoria Woolmore Notice
WOOLMORE Victoria Mary
(Vicky) Passed away peacefully
on 16th March 2019,
aged 93 years.
The Funeral Service will be
held on Friday 5th April 2019,
1.00pm at Kingsthorpe Cemetery
Chapel followed by burial in
Kingsthorpe Cemetery. By request
family flowers only, donations if
desired for the Alzheimer's Society
may be sent to Hollowells Funeral
Directors, 148 Beech Avenue,
Northampton. NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
