POWELL Victoria Karensa

(née Johnson) Born 11 March 1976,

passed away on 22 May 2019 in

the loving care of Danetre Hospital

after battling with brain cancer.

Victoria was an adoring wife of

Jim, devoted mother of her two

girls, Olivia and Molly, much loved

only daughter of Colin and Julie,

fun loving aunt of all her nieces,

nephews and their parents.

She will be sorely missed by everyone

who knew her, having touched so

many lives, loved and respected

by all. Special thanks to her

mother-in-law, Angela, her best

friend, Mandy and all the staff at

Danetre Hospital, and everyone

who has helped and supported all

the family during the last few

months. Victoria was a kind, strong

and determined person all her life

and to the absolute end.

Please join us for the Funeral Service at

The Counties Crematorium Milton

Malsor on Friday 14th June at

11.45. Family flowers only, charity

donations for Friends of Danetre

Hospital, Cawthorn Ward may be

sent please to John White Funeral

Directors, 188 Watling Street East,

Towcester, NN12 6DB.

Followed by a celebration

of Victoria's life at

Greens Norton Community Centre.

We will always love you and

will never forget you.

Rest in peace. Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019