POWELL Victoria Karensa
(née Johnson) Born 11 March 1976,
passed away on 22 May 2019 in
the loving care of Danetre Hospital
after battling with brain cancer.
Victoria was an adoring wife of
Jim, devoted mother of her two
girls, Olivia and Molly, much loved
only daughter of Colin and Julie,
fun loving aunt of all her nieces,
nephews and their parents.
She will be sorely missed by everyone
who knew her, having touched so
many lives, loved and respected
by all. Special thanks to her
mother-in-law, Angela, her best
friend, Mandy and all the staff at
Danetre Hospital, and everyone
who has helped and supported all
the family during the last few
months. Victoria was a kind, strong
and determined person all her life
and to the absolute end.
Please join us for the Funeral Service at
The Counties Crematorium Milton
Malsor on Friday 14th June at
11.45. Family flowers only, charity
donations for Friends of Danetre
Hospital, Cawthorn Ward may be
sent please to John White Funeral
Directors, 188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, NN12 6DB.
Followed by a celebration
of Victoria's life at
Greens Norton Community Centre.
We will always love you and
will never forget you.
Rest in peace.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
