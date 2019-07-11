Home

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30
Catholic Cathedral
Barrack Road
Northampton
Veronica Smith Notice
SMITH formerly Rands,
née Edwards Passed away on 6th July 2019, Veronica, aged 71 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Pete.
A dearly loved Mum to Paula and Stuart, Mother-in-law to Lee and Ann and a loving Gran to Jess and William. She will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
A Funeral Mass will take place at the Catholic Cathedral, Barrack Road, Northampton on Monday 22nd July
at 10.30am. An interment at
Kingsthorpe Cemetery will follow. Family flowers only please but if desired donations for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent
c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019
