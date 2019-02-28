Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00
St Andrews Church
Harlestone
View Map
Vera Witts Notice
WITTS Vera Mary Passed away peacefully
on 19th February 2019,
aged 87 years.
Vera - the widow of Edgar John -
is survived by her Son Jonathan
and his Wife, Nicky.
The Funeral Service will be held on
Tuesday 5th March 2019, 10.00am
St Andrews Church, Harlestone,
followed by private family
committal. By request family
flowers only, donations if desired
to St. Andrew's Church,
Harlestone may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
