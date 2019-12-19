|
|
|
ROOD Valerie Ann Passed away peacefully at home on 10th December 2019 aged 76 years. Loving wife to the late John.
Precious mum to Trace,
Dave & Caroline.
Proud Nan to Catherine and
Great Nan to Joshua.
Our hearts ache with sadness,
while silent tears still flow.
For what it meant to lose you,
no one will ever know.
The funeral service will take place on
Monday 23rd December at The Chapel of Kingsthorpe Cemetery 11.00am
followed by interment.
Flowers or donations if desired for
East Midland Ambulance Service
c/o S.E.Wilkinson & Son Independent Funeral Directors
30 Grove Road Northampton NN1 3LQ. Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 19, 2019