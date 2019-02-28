|
HOLMES Valerie Mabel Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on
15th February 2019, aged 76 years.
Val will be very sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Thursday 7th March 2019 at 1.15pm. Donations in memory of Val are welcome and will be for the
British Heart Foundation.
All inquiries please to
Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
