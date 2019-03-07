Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Val Jones

Notice Condolences

Val Jones Notice
JONES Val Sadly passed away
25 February 2019.
Loving Wife of George,
Mum to Dawn, Gail and Rob. Nana to Kirsty, Amy, Sean, William and Emily and Sister to Les and Simon.
Close in our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day.
The Funeral Service will be held at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Monday 18 March 2019 at 2.00 pm. Flowers or donations for Dogs Trust or The Salvation Army may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
