Gertrude May

Cuthbertson



13 March 1919

28 March 2018

Mum, instead of celebrating your hundredth birthday, your daughters, Trudie and Alison (Osborne) and their families in Canada, USA, Australia and France, are mourning the loss of you in our lives.

We are extremely grateful to you and Dad, also much loved, for your deep commitment in ensuring that we obtained a wide education, as well as a moral code of decency and fairness that enabled us to spread our wings, and lead independent and fulfilling lives in lands far from you. It was a great gift to all of us that you had the energy and interest to visit us many times. During these visits you saw that we were raising our children, your grandchildren; Laura, Emma,

Wendy (dec.), Richard and Patrick, using the solid foundation, values and inspiration that you and Dad provided us with.

Your organisational skills, seen over decades at the Business and Professional Women's Club,

the Concerts Committee,

the Twentieth Century Club and

English Country Dancing, were amazing, and a great example to us.

At an advanced age you mastered Skype, which enabled our many long phone calls to be replaced with the magic of seeing as well as hearing. Skype allowed us to share our home renovations,

our gardens, our dogs and, of course,

your great-grandchildren;

Andrew, Henry, Theo, Estelle and Leo.

How delighted you would have been to hear of the imminent arrival of

another little Australian.

Your close family in America, Australia, Canada and France will continue to miss you and you will

Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019