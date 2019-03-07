|
|
|
Penny Tonya Louise
(nee Harwood) It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my
beloved wife Tonya, aged only 51.
Tonya passed away peacefully on
1st March after a very short illness.
No more pain now Mrs P.
You will forever be in my heart.
Love your heartbroken husband Mr P.
Tonya's Funeral Service will be held on Friday 22nd March, 3.30pm
at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
Flowers if desired may be sent please to The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
