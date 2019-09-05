Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:30
The Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Tony Ludlow Notice
LUDLOW Tony (Ex Northampton Transport Bus Inspector)
Loving husband of Brenda, dearest dad of David and Shirley.
Father in law to Helen,
grandfather to Rebecca, Charlotte,
Will, Georgia and Bethany.
Re-united with his twin brother Trevor.
Rest In Peace.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 11th September at
The Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium at 11:30 am.
Family flowers only. Donations for Prostate Cancer UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 5, 2019
