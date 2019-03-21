|
|
|
Lynch Thomas William Loving only son of William.
Peacefully passed away
Friday 15th March 2019.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by your DAD.
Lots of love, Willie xx
Tom's Mortal Remains will be received into the Cathedral of
Our Lady & St Thomas on
Thursday 4th April 2019 at 5.30 pm.
The Funeral Service and Requiem Mass will be held on Friday 5th April 2019 at
10.00 am followed by interment in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to the
British Heart Foundation may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More