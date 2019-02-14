|
|
|
Gaughan Thomas Thomas's Mortal Remains will be received into the Cathedral of
Our Lady & St Thomas on
Wednesday 20th February 2019.
The Funeral Service and Requiem Mass will be held at 7.00pm followed by
interment in Binghamstown Church, Cross Graveyard, Belmullet,
Mayo, Ireland.
All enquires please contact
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More