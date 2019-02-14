Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
19:00
Binghamstown Church
Thomas Gaughan Notice
Gaughan Thomas Thomas's Mortal Remains will be received into the Cathedral of
Our Lady & St Thomas on
Wednesday 20th February 2019.
The Funeral Service and Requiem Mass will be held at 7.00pm followed by
interment in Binghamstown Church, Cross Graveyard, Belmullet,
Mayo, Ireland.
All enquires please contact
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
