Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Castle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Castle

Notice Condolences

Thomas Castle Notice
CASTLE Thomas Harvey
(Tom) passed away suddenly on 24th August 2019, aged 30 years. Funeral Service
at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Wednesday
30th October at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Leicester Hospitals Charity (Neonatal Unit LRI) may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.