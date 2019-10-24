|
CASTLE Thomas Harvey
(Tom) passed away suddenly on 24th August 2019, aged 30 years. Funeral Service
at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Wednesday
30th October at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Leicester Hospitals Charity (Neonatal Unit LRI) may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 24, 2019