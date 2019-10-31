Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
14:45
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton
Terry Perkins Notice
Perkins Terry William Ex British Timken,
passed away on October 21st.
Much loved and devoted husband
of Sue, dearest Dad of Susannah, Jemma and families.
T.P's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 6th November 2019, 2.45pm at The Chapel of
The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Parkinsons UK,
may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton,
NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 31, 2019
