Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:45
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium
Milton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Rogers

Notice Condolences

Terence Rogers Notice
Rogers Terence
(Terry) Passed away peacefully on
7th November 2019.
Youngest Son of Eveline.
Brother of Mick and the late Beryl.
Terry's Funeral Service will be held on Friday, 22nd November
11.45am at The Chapel of
The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Parkinsons
UK may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604
792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -