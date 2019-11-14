|
|
|
Rogers Terence
(Terry) Passed away peacefully on
7th November 2019.
Youngest Son of Eveline.
Brother of Mick and the late Beryl.
Terry's Funeral Service will be held on Friday, 22nd November
11.45am at The Chapel of
The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Parkinsons
UK may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604
792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 14, 2019