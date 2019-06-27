Home

Ann Bonham & Son
71 St Giles Street
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 1JF
01604 805633
Terence Osborne

Terence Osborne Notice
OSBORNE Terence Thomas George Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 15th June 2019 at Northampton General Hospital,
aged 81 years.
Loving Husband to Ann.
Dear Uncle to Vanessa and Martin.
The Funeral Service will be held on
Tuesday, 2nd July 2019 at
Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough at 12.00 noon.
Floral tributes may be sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors,
71 St Giles Street, Northampton.
NN1 1JF Tel: 01604 634368
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 27, 2019
