KING Terence "Terry" Passed away on the
14th November 2019.
Beloved husband to Barbara, much loved father to Andrew and Tracey and grandfather to Melissa, Matthew and Charlie.
Terry will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
The funeral service will be at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium, Rothwell Road, Kettering NN16 8XE on Friday 13th December 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Terry
are welcome to Dementia UK.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019