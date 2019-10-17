Home

Broughton Terence (Terry) Passed peacefully away
on 4th October 2019
at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, aged 83 years. Former builder and joiner of Kingsley. Wonderful Dad to
Fay and Alan and Father-in-law to Marc and Eimer. Loving Grandad to his six grand-daughters. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 23rd October, 11.30am at St Mary's Church, High Ferrers. Family flowers only. Donations for Elizabeth Groome Music Charity or Alzheimer's UK can be sent to Hollowells of Beech Avenue.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 17, 2019
