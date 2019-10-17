|
|
|
GREATRIX Sylvia Mary
(née MacKay) Sadly passed away on 4th October 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved Wife of Colin, cherished
Mum, Nan, and Great Nan. She will
be missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service is taking place
at St. Mary the Virgin Church at
Dallington, followed by committal
at Kingsthorpe Cemetery on
Monday 28th October, 11:00am.
Family flowers only, please.
Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL
Telephone: 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 17, 2019