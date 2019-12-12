Home

MacLeod Susan Mary
(Sue) Passed away suddenly
at home on 24th November, aged 73 years. Loving wife to Rob and
a wonderful mother to Mark and the late Kate, mother-in-law to Justine, grandma Sue to Maddie and Louis. Daughter of Nancy & the late Don Seymour, sister to Patrick & the late Sally, sister-in-law to Malcolm and Fiona and aunt to Claire, Giles,
Nicole and Rory.

Will be truly missed by all the rest
of her wider family, godchildren
and her many friends.

The funeral service will take place at the Counties Crematorium at 10.15
on Tuesday 17th December and afterwards at the Old Northamptonians.

Family flowers only please
but donations may be made to
'Children in Need.'
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019
