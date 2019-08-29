|
|
|
Biddle Susan Jane The family of Susan Biddle (née Townsend) are sad to announce her untimely
death on August 19th 2019.
Sue died with her family at her side. Sue's funeral will take place on Thursday 5th September at 11:00 am, at Saint Giles Church, Northampton. Friends who knew and loved Sue are invited to celebrate her life.
Those who would like to attend are requested to wear colourful clothes. Her family would welcome donations which will be used to dedicate and protect woodland in Sue's name. Please donate through the following link; www.gofundme.com/suebiddle
Sue leaves behind her husband and three children, as well as many friends who will all miss her greatly.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 29, 2019