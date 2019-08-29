Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00
Saint Giles Church
Northampton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Biddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Biddle

Notice Condolences

Susan Biddle Notice
Biddle Susan Jane The family of Susan Biddle (née Townsend) are sad to announce her untimely
death on August 19th 2019.
Sue died with her family at her side. Sue's funeral will take place on Thursday 5th September at 11:00 am, at Saint Giles Church, Northampton. Friends who knew and loved Sue are invited to celebrate her life.
Those who would like to attend are requested to wear colourful clothes. Her family would welcome donations which will be used to dedicate and protect woodland in Sue's name. Please donate through the following link; www.gofundme.com/suebiddle
Sue leaves behind her husband and three children, as well as many friends who will all miss her greatly.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.