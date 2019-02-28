|
|
|
RODHOUSE Steve Passed away
on 17th February 2019 following a short illness.
Dear husband to Carol, much loved dad to Ben & Amy, brother to Terry and Grumpa to Kairan, Ronnie, Layla, Jenson, Preston & Grace.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 6th March, 1.15pm at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor. Donations if desired for
Amnesty International or
The Samaritans may be given on the
day of the funeral service or sent
to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More