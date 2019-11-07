Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Steve Mennim

Steve Mennim Notice
Mennim Steve Thomas Beloved Husband of Lesley.
Loving Father and Grandfather.
Passed away suddenly on
23rd October 2019.
Steve's Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 11th November,
11.00am at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Help for Heroes,
may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, NN2 6LA. Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 7, 2019
