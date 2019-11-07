|
Mennim Steve Thomas Beloved Husband of Lesley.
Loving Father and Grandfather.
Passed away suddenly on
23rd October 2019.
Steve's Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 11th November,
11.00am at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Help for Heroes,
may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, NN2 6LA. Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 7, 2019