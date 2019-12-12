|
|
|
JENNINGS Stephen Died suddenly on
20th November 2019, following a long period
of poor health.
Dearly beloved husband of Jo
and loving father of David.
The funeral service and mass will be held at 2.00pm on Wednesday 18th December at Ss Peter & Paul, Rothersthorpe. No flowers by request. Donations for Northampton Hope Centre may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019