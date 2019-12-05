Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Stephen Drage

Stephen Drage Notice
DRAGE Stephen James Andrew Passed away on
14th November
aged 52 years.
Much loved son of Iris and
brother of Ian. Sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held at 12.30pm on Thursday 19th December at The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations for British Heart Foundation and
Diabetes UK (Northampton) may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019
