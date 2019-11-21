Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
Simon Schanschieff Notice
Schanschieff Simon Darling Husband of Pip and adored Father to Guy and Jo, Christopher and Sharon, Nicholas and Jenni, and Grampa and Pappa to Florence, Charlie, Hannah, Tom, Amy, Chloe and Lucy.
Died on 15th November 2019 after a long illness bravely fought.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 2nd December at
St. Botolph's Church, Church Brampton, NN6 8AT at 11:30 am.
No flowers please.
Donations for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations.
Memorial Service will be arranged
at a later date at Oakham School.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 21, 2019
