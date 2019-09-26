|
|
|
TECKMAN Sidney Director of the
Grosvenor Dress Company and TekStyles Ltd.
Passed away peacefully on
18th September 2019 at the magnificent age of 98.
Wonderful husband to the late Stephanie, adored father, father-in-law and grandfather to all his sons, daughters and grandchildren.
He will be so deeply missed.
"All who knew him were
enriched as a result"
The funeral service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium
Friday 11th October at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, for Northamptonshire Carers Association can be sent to Mark Elliott Funeral Services, Rose House,
79 St Giles Street, Northampton
NN1 1JF. Telephone 01604 620662.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 26, 2019