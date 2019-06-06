Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30
Church of St Mary the Virgin, Stoke Bruerne
Sidney Hutchings Notice
Hutchings Sidney George Formerly of Pury End.
Passed away peacefully on
26th May, 2019 aged 92 years.
Sid's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 19th June 10.30am
at the Church of St Mary the Virgin, Stoke Bruerne followed by
interment in the Churchyard.
By request family flowers only.
Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Dementia UK
may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2019
