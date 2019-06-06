|
|
|
Hutchings Sidney George Formerly of Pury End.
Passed away peacefully on
26th May, 2019 aged 92 years.
Sid's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 19th June 10.30am
at the Church of St Mary the Virgin, Stoke Bruerne followed by
interment in the Churchyard.
By request family flowers only.
Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Dementia UK
may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2019
Read More