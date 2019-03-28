|
THOROGOOD Shirley Hazel Lorna, John and Stephen sadly announce the death of their beloved mother Shirley Thorogood, who passed away aged 83. Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother loved by all and will be greatly missed.
The family wish to thank all the staff at NGH for their respect and care given to us at this sad time.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday 8th April, 12.30pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor. By request no flowers, donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton. NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
