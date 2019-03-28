Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:30
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Thorogood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Thorogood

Notice Condolences

Shirley Thorogood Notice
THOROGOOD Shirley Hazel Lorna, John and Stephen sadly announce the death of their beloved mother Shirley Thorogood, who passed away aged 83. Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother loved by all and will be greatly missed.
The family wish to thank all the staff at NGH for their respect and care given to us at this sad time.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday 8th April, 12.30pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor. By request no flowers, donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton. NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.